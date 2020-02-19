IGP: No proof that MH370 was a 'murder-suicide'

KUALA LUMPUR: There has yet to be any clear evidence on the reason behind the disappearance of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, says Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador.

Commenting on claims made in a recent Sky News documentary that “highest level” Malaysian government officials believed that it was a “murder-suicide”, the IGP said this has yet to be proven.

He said police’s investigation had covered all angles but until now, they could not establish the actual reason behind the disappearance.

“We did not find the aircraft wreckage, we did not find any passengers who were onboard. That’s the problem.

“We investigated the matter from all angles, from terrorism, hijacking, using sophisticated technology to seize control of the aircraft... there were many theories.

“Plenty of facts were gathered. So if the aircraft is eventually recovered someday, maybe we can reopen the investigation,” he told a press conference after an event at the Police Training Centre (PULAPOL) here today.

He was commenting on claims made by former Australian prime minister Tony Abbott that Malaysian government officials from the “very highest levels” had believed that MH370 was downed in a murder-suicide.

Abdul Hamid said he was unable to comment further on the issue until something conclusive was reached.

“I give him the privilege to speak; he was prime minister at the time. If he wants to share with the media on what was discussed with these Malaysian officials, then that is up to him.

“On behalf of the police, I cannot offer any further comments for as long as the aircraft isn’t found. That is the law.

“I also don’t know who the 'highest level' officials he was referring to. But the police, and I personally, were involved in the investigation at the time,” he said.

On March 8, 2014, MH370, carrying 239 passengers and crew, disappeared en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing, China.

A massive search at the Indian Ocean, spanning a radius of 120,000 sq km including an undersea search, was eventually suspended on Jan 2017.