National Women's Day 2020 to have smaller gathering

PUTRAJAYA: The National Women’s Day 2020 event next month is expected to see a low number in public participation due the Covid-19 outbreak.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail also said those attending the 12-day event should use face masks and bring hand sanitisers to minimise the risk of infection.

She said the venues of each programme during the celebration would be supplied with hand sanitisers.

“It is advisable for those who are unwell to not attend the event. We are expecting a low crowd for this year’s celebration.

“We are trying our best to provide hand sanitisers at the venues of programmes despite the supply of such items, especially face masks, being low at the moment,” she said at a press conference on the event here.

The celebration will be held from March 1 until 12 at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre (PICC).

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad is expected to officiate the national-level celebration on March 6.

Dr Wan Azizah, who is also the Women, Family and Community Development Minister, said improving the lives of the Orang Asli community would be the main focus of the celebration.

She said home-building and repairs for the community would be among the highlights.

“They (Orang Asli) deserve to have a roof over their heads. We will be focusing more on them as they deserve to have a comfortable life.

“Epic Homes, a non-governmental organisation, will help to repair and build sustainable houses for the Orang Asli. We want to provide them with a decent place to stay,” Dr Wan Azizah said.

Also present at the press conference is her deputy, Hannah Yeoh.

Various programmes and activities will be held throughout the celebration including the Women NGO Convention 2020, Young Women Bootcamp, and many more.

The event will also highlight the Malaysian Women Unite programme, in collaboration with Epic Homes.

On women’s participation in the workforce this year, she said the government hoped for the number to increase although it would be slightly dampened by current economic situation following the Covid-19 outbreak.

Dr Wan Azizah said the government was expecting a 56 per cent increase of women in the workforce.