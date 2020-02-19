No room for complacency in the fight against Covid-19, says Health Minister

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia is not letting down its guard, despite the country’s success in reducing the number of positive Covid-19 cases from 22 to seven, with no new cases reported as of today.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said the relevant authorities would remain vigilant, especially when the number of positive cases in the neighbouring countries continued to increase.

“We cannot be complacent because across the causeway in Singapore, they are experiencing a slight `severe situation’ where the republic has declared code orange (due to heightened risk),” he said during a media briefing at the Health Ministry, here, today.

Following his video conferencing call to his Singapore counterpart on Feb 11, Dr Dzulkefly said a joint working group between both countries had been formed.

The minister added his deputy Dr Lee Boon Chye co-chaired the joint working committee with Singapore’s deputy health minister.

“We will continue to fine-tune our measures such as exit screenings and on other matters. I was also made to understand there would be a meeting between the two deputy ministers on Tuesday (Feb 25),” he added.

Dr Dzulkefly also reminded the public not to take their health lightly and to continue with good personal hygiene practices of hand washing and using sanitisers.

He said those with bouts of cough, fever or experiencing shortness of breath should seek treatment and always wear face masks to avoid infecting others.

Dr Dzulkefly later launched DoctorOnCall, a digital health platform, that would address public queries on Covid-19 through virtual health advisory.

He said it was a corporate social responsibility effort by DoctorOnCall, aiming to channel information and reduce public confusion about Covid-19.

The public, he said, could get free medical advice from the ministry’s family medicine specialists via chat, phone or video call by logging on to www.moh.gov.my or www.doctoroncall.com.my/coronavirus.

It is available from 8.30am to 5pm daily for three months.