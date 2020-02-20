MTUC suggests RM10bil 'revolving fund' to help workers

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Trades Union Congress (MTUC) has urged the government not to forget the needs of workers in the stimulus package set to be announced on Feb 27.

MTUC secretary-general J. Solomon proposed for the government to set aside a RM10 billion 'revolving fund' to assist the B40 and M40 groups in mitigating the economic effect of the Covid-19 virus outbreak.

The government is set to announce a package of economic measures under the stimulus on Feb 27 likely to cover tourism, manufacturing, and construction sectors.

“The MTUC expects this fiscal stimulus to cater to the needs of key players in the economy as well as the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs). This has been the practice in similar government interventions in the past.

“However, this time around, MTUC strongly urges the government not to forget the plight of millions of workers, mainly from the lowly paid B40 and M40 categories who would be adversely affected by the economic impact of the Covid-19 outbreak,” he said in a statement.

Solomon said the needs of workers were largely ignored in previous stimulus packages and he hoped the Pakatan Harapan government would do better to help them in their time of need.

“Already suffering from low wages and high cost of living, the Covid-19 global outbreak will further impact their livelihood. We expect employers to take harsh measures to reduce costs, including a freeze on overtime and reduce bonus as well as whatever other little benefits workers receive,” he added.

He said the Malaysian Employers Federation had already warned that up to 100,000 workers risk being laid off if the virus outbreak was to persist until year end.

All these drastic cost cutting measures by employers will mean job losses or workers facing further cuts in their take-home pay at a time when they are already grappling with low salaries and a spike in the cost of living, he said.

Solomon said the drop in business endured by tycoons and conglomerates due to the Covid-19 outbreak would be mitigated when the government steps in next week with a multi-billion ringgit economic stimulus package.

“However, the million dollar question is, who will help the low wage earners impacted by the economic effects of the Covid-19 outbreak?

“Based on our experience, employers will readily accept the government’s economic aid and incentives, but little of that assistance, if any, will trickle down to the workers who have kept the economy ticking, in good times and bad.

“Apart from possible cutbacks in their income, the workers also risk being retrenched or offered VSS by unscrupulous employers under the guise of the Covid-19 outbreak.” he said

Solomon said all in all, the government must recognise that the Covid-19 outbreak would likely lead to workers getting smaller pay packets or even losing their jobs, pushing them into further financial turmoil.

This would result in workers facing more hardship in servicing their monthly housing, car and personal loan repayments apart from household expenses, he said.

“As such, MTUC is calling on the government to establish a RM10 billion 'revolving fund' to directly help the B40 and M40 workers as part of its economic stimulus package.

“This fund will offer loans up to RM20,000 at a special interest rate of 2.5 percent annually to workers.

“The quantum of loan can be based on the applicant’s salaries. Repayments can be done through mandatory salary deductions if the government is worried that borrowers will default on repayments,” he explained.

He added that the proposed soft loans would go a long way to help lessen the everyday financial burden of the B40 and M40 workers during the crucial months when the full economic impact due to the viral outbreak is felt.

Solomon believes the money would come in handy to cover the workers’ needs and expenditure at a time when their income is reduced as a result of cost cutting measures by employers.

“The government can source funds needed by this scheme from blu

e chip GLCs and banks,” he suggested.

He said the GLCs and financial institutions must step forward to complement the government efforts to directly assist lowly paid workers as they are the most vulnerable group in any economic downturn.

Solomon said they will be submitting this proposal today to the Finance Ministry and the Economic Affairs Ministry for their consideration.

“We also urge the government to ensure the loan application process is made easy and convenient and without collateral”. he added.