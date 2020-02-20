Two more Covid-19 patients discharged

KUALA LUMPUR: Two more Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospital yesterday after making full recovery.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said the patients were a 27 year-old male and a 32-year-old female, both Chinese nationals, and infected on Feb 14.

According to him, cumulatively a total of 17 patients had fully recovered and been discharged.

"No new Covid-19 case was reported to the National Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre (CPRC) today.

"The total cumulative confirmed Covid-19 cases in Malaysia remain at 22, with five cases still receiving hospital treatment and reportedly stable.

"Three of the cases are at Kuala Lumpur Hospital, one in Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital in Kedah, and another in Sungai Buloh Hospital."

Dzulkefly was at University Malaya (UM) today for the launch of “UM Mental Health Initiative”- an initiative by the Community and Sustainability Centre (UMCares) together with The Student Counselling Centre, Student Health Centre, UM Sustainability and Living Labs Secretariat, and the Faculty of Medicine.

He also witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between UM and Johnson and Johnson Sdn Bhd.