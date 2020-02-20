We will continue our modus operandi as we see fit, says PGPF

KUALA LUMPUR: The Perdana Global Peace Foundation (PGPF) today refuted a statement by Palestinian ambassador to Malaysia, Walid Abu Ali on alleged swindling of donations raised in the name of the Al Aqsa mosque.

PGPF head of corporate communication, Nuh Izuddin Ibrahim said the organisation will continue their modus operandi of raising donations to aid Palestinians, despite having to wade through doubts that have cropped up following the allegation.

In a statement issued on Facebook, Nuh said the organisation will continue to prioritise the rights and lend assistance to aid Palestinians.

“Your excellency, ‘Do Not Bite The Hands That Feed You’ would be most inappropriate as many of those who helped, did so out of sincerity. We did so within our capacity, in the name of a non-governmental organisation.

“Many of us have done so by working together with local and international counterparts without political agenda.

“It is maybe something you can learn from, as divisiveness is a major hurdle that your offices have not been able to overcome over the years,” he said when referring to Walid.

Nuh said PGPF always steered clear of political rifts that occur in Palestine.

“Political ambitions do not sway us in the course of aiding the oppressed. In fact, we chose our paths, in most parts, to avoid being part of the reason to your failure to unite as a country.

“To maintain the schismatic views, for the sake of power only causes detriment to our beneficiaries; your people!”

He said during a previous course organised by the United States Agency for International Development, Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, International Medical Corp, Concern Worldwide and Harvard, most of the NGO representatives refused to work with oppressors.

“Best to take note of this, most of us would rather not kowtow to red tape, especially those by Israel.

“Al Aqsa is not just our concern, but (it is) also involves the right and humanity of your people. What good is a nation without a people?”

Nuh said PGPF and other NGOs have raised funds to ease the plight of Palestinians, and this was praised by the international community.

“We are experts in our field. Again, in the name of the NGO we are given carte blanche to design our own programmes.”

The Facebook post ended with a quote from Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, who is PGPF chairman, on Malaysia’s stand to continually support Palestine.

Walid had dropped a bombshell on Tuesday when he claimed that donations raised by Malaysian NGOs had failed to reach the Al Aqsa Mosque funds for years.

However, several Malaysian NGOs active in fundraising for Palestinians, responded by clarifying that they were not involved in any drive for the maintenance of the Al Aqsa mosque.

A representative from these NGOs claimed it was illegal to do so because the maintenance of the mosque was under the purview of the Jordanian Waqf Ministry.

The Palestinian embassy has maintained its stand on the issue.