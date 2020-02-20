Air Selangor to spend RM30bil within 30 years in managing water

KUALA LUMPUR: Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) will spend RM30 billion within 30 years under its capital expenditure (CapEx) to implement seven strategic plans and initiatives in managing water.

Its chief executive officer, Suhaimi Kamaralzaman said the sum would be spent on works to upgrade the water supply assets, initiatives to reduce non-revenue water (NRW) and on ensuring sufficient water supply for all consumers, among the efforts in managing water efficiently.

“Therefore, Air Selangor hopes that its business partners, particularly the contractors, suppliers and consultants will bring new and more efficient innovations and technology to the tasks carried out,” he said in a statement today.

Today, Air Selangor met with 1,800 business partners registered with the company at its ‘CEO Engagement with Vendors’ event held at Setia City Convention Centre in Shah Alam, Selangor.

On the event, Suhaimi said it was aimed at giving space for Air Selangor to interact directly with all its business partners.

“It is also a platform to convey Air Selangor’s vision, mission and business strategies, as well as its targets for 2020,” he added.

At the event, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) also briefed the attendees on Section 17A of the MACC Act 2009 which touches on corporate liability, while Air Selangor’s business partners also took the Corruption-Free Pledge before signing it. – Bernama