Workers affected by Covid-19 urged to contact Socso

KUANTAN: The Human Resources Ministry is drawing up initiatives to provide assistance to those affected by the Covid-19 outbreak including losing their jobs.

Deputy minister Datuk Mahfuz Omar urged them to contact the Social Security Organisation (Socso) and Human Resources Department for new job opportunities.

“Once a report is lodged, Socso will get in touch with the respective employers to verify certain information before doing the necessary.

"We need to check on their current job status, whether they are permanent or temporary staff, employment agreement and other details.

"Once we have gathered the information, we will engage Jobs Malaysia and Socso to organise career carnivals to help those affected to secure new jobs. We are committed to help them to continue earning a livelihood," he told reporters after closing the ministry's town hall session here today.

Mahfuz said he was informed that workers related to the tourism industry, such as transportation and hotel segments, were most affected by the outbreak.

"Recently, a bus drivers’ association and travel agency that mainly handles Chinese tourists came to seek my help. They were not retrenched, but were not paid due to poor business, and the buses are all parked at the depot.

"The bus drivers have Public Transport Vehicle (PSV) licence and now they want to obtain the e-hailing licence. I have instructed deputy transport minister Datuk Kamarudin Jaffar to simplify the process for them to get the e-hailing driving licence," he said, adding the move was one of the proposals to help the bus drivers.

Mahfuz urged employers who plan to retrench workers following the Covid-19 outbreak to release foreigners under their payroll first.