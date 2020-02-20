Broken and unkempt chalets greet visitors to Cherating

KUANTAN: Tourist spot Cherating has lost its shine and is now struggling to attract more visitors to its beaches.

Currently, there are two well-known hotels, Residence Inn and Royale Chulan, along with numerous chalets throughout Cherating.

On the main street, shacks of souvenir shops, small eating spots such as Duyong and Intan Seafood, and almost obscure general stores greet tourists upon setting foot there.

Several chalet businesses including Ku Mimi Cablet, Riverside Chalet and Ranting have expressed concerns over the lack of visitors and the absence of events to retain tourists just like it was before almost 15 years ago.

Some suggestions were also mooted to support their businesses as well as sustain Cherating as a choice tourist destination.

Among them are better broadband connectivity, ATMs, fast-food franchise outlets, improved water and power supply and continuous events throughout the year instead of relying on monsoon sports events.

“A list of requirements and plans for promotions and infrastructures for Cherating has been submitted repeatedly to the state authorities. But so far nothing has changed,” Cherating village head Abdul Razak Awang Ngah said when met.

Most chalet owners said they had to bear heavy costs to maintain their premises but with little to no patronage, the returns were becoming difficult to sustain.