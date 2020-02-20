Second batch of Malaysians in Wuhan to return Tuesday

VIENTIANE: Malaysia will bring home a second group of its citizens from Wuhan, China, next Tuesday (Feb 25) following the Covid-19 outbreak in that country.

Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah said there were about 77,000 Malaysians in China but did not announce the number of Malaysians who would be brought back home through the second group.

“We would like to thank (the Chinese Government) for the assistance provided to bring the Malaysians back from Wuhan.

“Another trip (to bring home Malaysians) will be on Feb 25,” he told Bernama after attending a Special Asean-China Foreign Ministers’ Meeting on Coronavirus Disease (Covid-19) here today.

Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah speaking during an interview regarding Covid-19 after attending The Special Asean-China Foreign Ministers’ Meeting on the Novel Coronavirus. -Bernama

On Feb 4, 107 Malaysians were flown home from Wuhan, China via a special aircraft through a humanitarian aid mission carried out by the Malaysian government.

They were taken to the Higher Education Leadership Academy (AKEPT), Nilai to undergo a 14-day monitoring before being allowed to return home on Feb 18 after the quarantine period expired.

The special meeting was co-chaired by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Secretary of Foreign Affairs of the Philippines Teodoro L. Locsin Jr.

At a meeting with the Chinese Foreign Minister at the special gathering, Saifuddin said he also gave his assurance that the Malaysian representative offices in China would operate as normal.

Meanwhile, Saifuddin said the temporary travel ban of Chinese citizens from Wuhan, Hubei is still ongoing.

“We see the latest developments in China from time to time. Any announcement will be made through the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA),” he said. – Bernama