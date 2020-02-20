Palestinian ambassador has explained on donation issues to Wisma Putra

PUTRAJAYA: Wisma Putra has sought explanation from the Palestinian Ambassador to Malaysia, Walid Abu Ali, on the issue of donations to the Al-Aqsa Mosque, Palestine.

Wisma Putra, in a statement, said a meeting with the ambassador was held today to seek further clarification on the issue.

It said the ambassador explained that his statement was made based on records from the Al-Aqsa Mosque management since 2018.

“However, he could not confirm whether the donations were specifically to be channelled to the Al-Aqsa Mosque Wakaf Department, which is managed by the Jordanian government,” said Wisma Putra.

On Tuesday, Walid claimed that donations by Malaysians to Palestine for the purpose of developing and liberating the Al-Aqsa Mosque had not reached the intended target.

Wisma Putra said it also took note of the statements by the non-governmental organisations (NGO) that donation and assistance to the Palestinians were channelled through their NGO partners in Palestine.

The contribution also included assistance to Palestinians in Al-Aqsa Mosque, especially during the month of Ramadan.

“The Foreign Ministry supports and appreciates the good efforts made by Malaysian NGOs in providing various forms of assistance to the Palestinians including financial, food, medical, educational and others,” it said.

Wisma Putra said it had good relations with several NGOs and had always facilitated and assisted their efforts in providing assistance to the Palestinians.

“The government and people of Malaysia strongly supported the Palestinians’ struggle for freedom and independence.

“Malaysia will continue to provide humanitarian aid to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people,” it said. – BERNAMA