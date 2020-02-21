Govt to implement B30 biodiesel mandate in transport sector before 2025

KUALA LUMPUR: The government will implement a B30 biodiesel programme in the transport sector by 2025 or even earlier, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said on Friday at the launch of the National Automotive Policy plan.

The policy will provide supporting measures, including the development of testing and research standards, to facilitate the adoption of biodiesel with a 30 per cent palm oil content, Dr Mahathir said.

The Primary Industries Ministry has previously said it plans to test a B30 programme in June. - REUTERS