At least 75 Msians to be brought home in second Wuhan evacuation on Feb 25

PUTRAJAYA: The government is coordinating efforts to bring home another 75 Malaysians and their families stranded in Wuhan, China – the epicentre of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said that they are scheduled to be brought home via a commercial flight on Feb 25.

She said that the second Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) Wuhan mission will be managed in the same way as the first mission – all returnees will undergo health screenings and be quarantined for 14 days upon their return.

“The Foreign Ministry and National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) via AirAsia are planning to bring home about 75 Malaysian citizens and their spouses and children from Wuhan. The flight date is scheduled for Feb 25.

“Upon arriving at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport, they (all passengers and crew) will undergo health screening at the Air Disaster Unit (ADU), before being sent to the Higher Education Leadership Academy (AKEPT) (in Bandar Enstek) for a 14-day monitoring process,” she said.

Dr Wan Azizah, who is also Nadma chairman, was speaking to reporters after chairing Nadma’s high-level committee special meeting on the Covid-19 outbreak at the Prime Minister’s Department here, today.

On Feb 20, Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah said that there are about 77,000 Malaysians in China.

On Feb 4, 107 Malaysians were flown home from Wuhan via a special aircraft through a humanitarian aid mission carried out by the Malaysian government.

They were taken to AKEPT, Nilai to undergo a 14-day monitoring period before being allowed to return home on Feb 18.

