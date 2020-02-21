MRT SBK Line service disruption caused by damaged power cable

KUALA LUMPUR: The MRT Sungai Buloh-Kajang (SBK) Line service disruption on Wednesday was caused by a damaged power cable.

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) said the cable between Kajang Transmission Main Intake and MRT Kajang Main Switching Station was damaged by digging works conducted by a third party.

TNB in a statement said it had restored the supply by diverting power from alternative channels.

“The electric was cut off at 12.09pm and supply was fully restored after 70 minutes at 1.19pm. Repair works are still ongoing.”

TNB also urged those who want to carry out digging works to contact them in advance for a consultation to prevent such incidents from reoccurring.

Yesterday, MRT Corp had said the service disruption was initially caused by the tripping of incoming power supply from TNB Kajang into the SBKL power sub-station in Kajang.

MRT Corp said the power outage affected the required uninterrupted power supply (UPS) and multiple signalling equipment between Kajang and Batu Sebelas Cheras stations.

“It also caused damages that affected the movement of automatic trains in the area and the operations of the secondary MRT Depot in Kajang.”

MRT Corp said alternate service mode was implemented at 12.28pm, where automatic train operations (ATO) continued between Sungai Buloh Station and Taman Suntex Station.

“Passengers were required to disembark and switch to the shuttle train service between Taman Suntex Station and Bandar Tun Hussein Onn Station.

“Complimentary shuttle bus services were implemented at 1.30pm with four buses ferrying affected passengers between Bandar Tun Hussein Onn Station and Kajang Station.”

It further said upon re-establishment of traction power by safe manual switching from the adjacent power sub-station, and after some of the signalling systems regained their status at 1.31pm, the alternate service was improvised.

“ATO was extended from Sungai Buloh Station to Sungai Jernih Station, while shuttle train service took place from Sungai Jernih Station to Kajang Station with two manually operated trains.

“With the improvised alternate service, the complimentary shuttle bus services were terminated at 2.28pm. However, the signalling system between Kajang Stadium and Kajang stations remained halted and rectification works carried on throughout the day until early this morning.”

Rectification works to replace damaged equipment were completed at 4am yesterday and MRT SBK Line service was back to normal at 6am.