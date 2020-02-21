'Covid-19 will not recur in cured patients'

KUALA LUMPUR: Patients who have been cured of Covid-19 are highly unlikely to get infected with the same virus again.

Former head of infectious diseases for Health Ministry Datuk Dr Christopher Lee said once a patient contracted the virus, his body develops antibodies that will fight against the disease and ‘stay’ inside there for a while.

“Although there are no studies yet to prove this of the Covid-19 virus, we can base this on previous studies done for severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS).

“Those who had contracted SARS and cured were never infected again. Within six to eight months, the virus was never heard of again,” he said at a press conference held by the Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) earlier today.

Also present were MMA president Dr N. Ganabaskaran and secretary-general Dr R. Arasu, and Medical Practitioners Coalition Association of Malaysia (MPCAM) president Dr. Raj Kumar Maharajah.

To minimise the risk of virus infections such as Covid-19, Dr Lee advised the public to continuously practise good personal hygiene care as part of their daily routine.

“Although the Covid-19 flu wave is almost over, Malaysians must learn from what has happened and kick start your healthy habits with good hygiene practices.

“Wash your hands regularly, and practise good cough and sneeze etiquette. Follow the guidelines given by your physician and the World Health Organization (WHO),” he added.

On the need to wear the face mask at all times during the Covid-19 outbreak, Dr Lee said it is unnecessary if one is healthy.

“But if you have the symptoms and if you are a suspect, it’s better to wear the face mask. It will reduce the risk of spreading the virus to others,” he said.

On rumours that people are avoiding clinic visits due to fear of contracting Covid-19, Dr Raj asked the public to have faith in the country’s general practitioners (GPs).

“We have advised our GPs to follow the guidelines given by the Health Ministry.

“We have also asked nurses who work for the GPs to do a triage during patient registration, so we can identify patients who show symptoms of the virus and those who have just returned from China.

“From there, we can get these patients to follow a different route to see the doctors, or sit at away from other patients to prevent as much contact as possible,” he said.

Dr Raj added that the GPs were also asked to prescribe suspects with medication that will treat their symptoms initially, and to issue adequate medical leave for them to get enough rest.

“They have also been told to provide adequate sick leave to patients so that they can stay away from the community long enough, to minimise the risk of spreading the virus.

“Upon follow ups, the patients have to go to the same clinic and see the same doctor. And we will get them to be referred to one of the 57 screening hospitals if needed.

“Once a patient leaves the clinic, efforts must be taken to disinfect the areas that the patient has been in contact with, including chairs, doorknob and such.

“We have told all GP clinics to be on alert and to follow the guidelines in becoming a Primary Health Preparedness Clinic (PHPC). Every GP is a PHPC,” he said.

At the press conference, Dr Ganabaskaran commended the Health Ministry on its efforts in handling the Covid-19 outbreak in the country.

“We acknowledge the hard work shown by medical practitioners at 57 Covid-19 screening hospitals and 26 Covid-19 treating hospitals.

Dr Ganabaskaran said this had significantly helped control and limit the number of Covid-19 infections in Malaysia to date.