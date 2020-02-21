PKNS denies Selangor Business Capital to be developed on forest reserve

KUALA LUMPUR: The Selangor State Development Corporation (PKNS) has denied claims by a local news portal that the proposed Selangor Business Capital project would be developed on a forest reserve at Kuala Langat Utara.

It said the recently published article was inaccurate and misleading.

“It tarnished PKNS’ reputation as the article has become a topic of public discussion in social media,” the corporation said in a statement.

Selangor Business Capital is a state project that had been proposed for development by PKNS in Selangor Cyber ​​Valley, Cyberjaya on a 56-hectare site.

PKNS said the development does not involve the abolition of Kuala Langat Utara Forest Reserve’s status as a permanent forest reserve.

“In this regard, PKNS strongly denies claims that Selangor Business Capital will be built on reserved land and encroach on the rights of the Orang Asli in that forest reserve,” it added.– BERNAMA