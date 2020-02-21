Boy, 13 teenagers detained at cyber cafes

SEREMBAN: A six-year-old boy and 13 teenagers were detained in an integrated operation conducted at several business premises around here last night.

Seremban City Council (MBS) mayor Datuk Zazali Salehudin all of them were detained at three cyber cafe premises during the five-hour operation which began at 8.30 pm.

He said in the operation which was carried out in collaboration with the Social Welfare Department (JKM), seven premises were inspected and eight compound notices were issued against the operators due to various offences.

“Those detained comprised the boy, 12 secondary school students and a school dropout, aged between six and 17,” he said in a statement today. – BERNAMA