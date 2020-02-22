Muhammad Qayyim, Puteri Kalimatul win National Quran recital competition

KOTA KINABALU: Visually-impaired Muhammad Qayyim Nizar Sarimi from Kelantan and Puteri Kalimatul Azzua Hamid from Perak were named winners of the 1441H / 2020M National Quran recital competition at the Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC) here tonight.

With the victory, they each took home RM15,000, an additional RM10,000 to perform the haj, gifts and certificates presented by Sabah Yang di-Pertua Tun Juhar Mahiruddin.

Mohammad Syaheed Sabri of Pahang (men) and Nurul Nadiah Hashim from Johor (women) were the runners-up, with each receiving RM10,000 and an additional RM10,000 for the haj pilgrimage.

Third place went to Mohamad Husaini Mahmur from Negeri Sembilan (men) and Nor Jannah Abd Rahman (women) from Terengganu who each received RM7,500 and an additional RM10,000 to perform the haj.

In the hafazan (memorisation) category, from chapter one to 10 of the Quran, Muhamad Al-Jazari Muhammad Helmi from Kedah emerged champion in the male category followed by Abdul Muni’m Ihyauddeen from the Federal Territory in second place and Muhammad Imran Hussin from Selangor in third.

In the female category, Nurul Izzah Mukhali from Sarawak was named winner followed by Nurul Husna Abdul Aziz from Kedah in second place and Masyithah Mohd Farid from Negeri Sembilan in third.

The winners each received RM5,000 and a trophy, while the runners-up received RM4,000, third place RM2,000 and RM1,000 for consolation prizes.

For the hafazan of chapter one to 20 category, Sheikh Muhamad Hafiy Hishamuddin from Terengganu was named the winner (male) while Putri Auni Khadijah Mohd Hanif from Kelantan took the women’s category with each winner receiving RM7,000 and an additional RM7,000 to perform the haj.

The hafazan chapter one to 30 category was won by Mohamad Hakim Mohd Hisam from Kedah while Putri Aminah Mohd Hanif from Kelantan won the women’s category. Each received RM15,000, an additional RM10,000 to perform the haj, trophy, and another RM20,000 in Al-Awfar savings account sponsored by Bank Islam.

The National Quran Recital competition, which ran for six days, was officiated by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad on Feb 16 and involved 108 participants.