Malaysia seeks investors for third national car project

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s third national car project is ready with its first prototype but the government is still on the lookout for investors.

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said the government was awaiting for investors as it would not invest in the project.

Malaysia, Dr Mahathir said, was open to foreign partnership for this new national car project under the newly-launched National Automotive Policy (NAP 2020).

He said Malaysia had the capacity but required an investment and hence the government would ask the private sector to invest and produce cars not only for the local market but also other countries .

“We are inviting investors with foresight as to the future of our motor vehicles and we are ready with new technology that will make the new national car competitive,” Dr Mahathir said at a press conference after launching NAP 2020 here yesterday.

He said the prototype was ready but would not be exhibited to the public for now.

“The government is working on ensuring that the features of the cars will be more sensitive to its environment, hence making it safer for drivers.”

Elaborating on possible partnership with foreign investors, Dr Mahathir said: “We would like to collaborate with companies from all over the world. We started with the Japanese (for the first national car project Proton) and we are grateful for that. But the fact is that today we find advances not only made in Japan but also in other countries, including China, South Korea and some European countries.”

He added that this came with a caveat: the countries must have certain technologies that were unique to them.

“When the first national car was launched in 1983, it came with the vision of turning Malaysia into a regional manufacturing powerhouse.

“From a resource-rich country whose international presence depended much on international trade of agriculture commodities such as palm oil and rubber, Malaysia has made that significant progress towards industrialisation with a focus on the manufacturing sector,” he said.

Dr Mahathir said it was a logical choice as the sector was able to provide far greater economic spillovers and create more job opportunities for the people.