Perhilitan relocates female elephants

JOHOR BARU: The state Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) successfuly relocated two female elephants caught five days ago at Batu 6, Jalan Kota Tinggi-Mersing, near Kota Tinggi to their new site at the Endau-Rompin National Park yesterday morning.

Its director, Salman Saaban, said both animals, which weighed 2.7 and 2.9 tonnes respectively, were estimated to be 13 to 15 years old. He added that the two belonged to the Panti elephant herd near Kota Tinggi, and were caught while roaming around the farm in the area.

The relocation exercise, which involved 22 staff, started at 9am on Thursday and was completed at 2.30am.

“It took us over two hours to get each elephant on the truck. Two elephants, Abot and Rambai, which were brought in from the National Elephant Conservation Centre in Kuala Gandah, Lanchang, Pahang, were used to persuade the female elephants to board the vehicle.”

According to Salman, one of the elephants was fitted with a satellite collar so its movements could be monitored.

“The satellite collar will serve as an early warning system to prompt Perhilitan if the elephant approaches a nearby farm.” - BERNAMA