Meet Bobo the cat, born in Saudi, enjoying life in KL!

KUALA LUMPUR: Today is National Cat Day in Japan - the day the Internet has been waiting for to rejoice in endless pictures and clips of all things cats.

Cat enthusiasts across the nation have taken to social media, posting video and photos to show off their feline friends.

Japan's ambassador to Malaysia, Hiroshi Oka, a cat lover, took this opportunity to introduce his cat, Bobo to Malaysians as well as to share the significance of the much-celebrated day.

Oka said Feb 22 was made National Cat Day as the Japanese word for the number two resembles the word “nyan”, the Japanese word for “meow”.

Therefore, he said, the date sounds like “meow meow meow” in Japanese.

“Today is National Cat Day in Japan. 22nd February is dedicated to cats as ‘222’ is read as ‘Ni Ni Ni’ in Japanese, which sounds similar to a cat's meow (‘nyan nyan nyan’),” he said in a video shared on the Embassy of Japan in Malaysia’s Facebook page today.

Apart from being a fun way for people to celebrate their bond with cats, the national event aims to raise awareness of homeless cats.

“Cat Day is celebrated as a means to thank cats for showering us with love. Cat Day also aims to raise awareness of the importance to care for stray cats.

“I believe there are many cat lovers in Malaysia and many cats here. I can't wait to meet the cats in Malaysia. I also have a cat, named Bobo and aged 12.

“For a cat lover like me, today is a happy day as many cat-related activities will be taking place. Bobo was born in Saudi Arabia and has lived with me since it was three weeks old,” Oka shared on Facebook.

According to BBC, National Cat Day, also known as "Nyan Nyan Nyan Day," began in 1978 after a poll of cat lovers conducted by the Executive Cat Day Committee decided that Feb 22 should be a holiday designated to all things cats.

