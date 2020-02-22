MTUC accepts 2019 EPF dividend rate of 5.45 per cent as being fair

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Trades Union Congress (MTUC) accepts the lower dividend from the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) as “fair”.

Nevertheless it urged the retirement fund to strive harder for better returns in the future.

MTUC president Datuk Abdul Halim Mansor said the congress took note of EPF’s announcement of 5.45 per cent dividend for 2019, a rate which is lower than the 6.15 per cent given out for 2018.

He said though MTUC was not entirely satisfied, it however accepts that the dividend was relatively fair considering the pressing economic challenges, both in Malaysia as well as at the global level which continued to impact the returns on EPF’s investments.

“As such, MTUC acknowledges EPF’s heavy responsibility in deciding the 5.45 per cent dividend as a fair return to the fund’s contributors, based on the returns from its investments impacted by economic uncertainties,” he said in a statement today.

Halim said EPF’s lower dividend was on the back of poor domestic front which saw KLCI drop by about 6 per cent the whole of last year, making the nation’s stock market among the worst performers in the region.

He said this poor showing reflected directly on the difficulty faced by EPF in giving out higher dividend to the contributors.

The local equity market was also weak and this was compounded further by geopolitical developments as well as the US-China trade wars, he said.

“All these developments impacted EPF’s investments which resulted in lower dividends for 2019,” he said.

Nevertheless Halim said MTUC was confident that EPF would take appropriate measures to see if its investment policies could be strengthened to tackle the economic headwinds to ensure better returns from 2020 onwards.

“In this regard, MTUC calls on the Government to give EPF all the leeway it needs to invest abroad more aggressively to offset any down turn in the domestic economy.

“Returns from investments abroad have been very positive for EPF, enabling it to announce satisfactory dividends for 2019 despite the daunting economic environment.

“In this context, MTUC is confident that the EPF will scrutinise and, if needed, make improvements to its internal processes and procedures to approve investments locally and abroad to maximise returns for better dividends,” said Halim.

At the same time, Halim urged the government to ensure national policies were continually reviewed and improved to bring about an environment that will stimulate investment and raise the productivity of workers.

He added that dynamic policies must be put in place to address the challenges of the digital era in a world without borders.

This will help elevate Malaysian companies and Government-Linked Companies into truly competitive global players and, at the same time, help EPF achieve better returns, he said.