Warm welcome home for Quran recital competition winners

KOTA BARU: Fresh from their victory at the 1441H/2020M National Quran recital competition last night, Muhammad Qayyim Nizar Sarimi and Putri Aminah Mohd Hanif were greeted by some 50 family members and friends at Sultan Ismail Petra Airport, Pengkalan Chepa, at about 1pm today.

Also present to welcome them home were State Islamic Development, Dakwah, Information and Regional Relations Committee chairman Datuk Mohd Nassuruddin Daud and State Islamic Affairs and Religious Department (Jaheaik) director Datuk Che Mohd Rahim Jusoh.

Visually impaired Muhammad Qayyim emerged winner of the men’s category of the national quran recital competition at the Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC), while Putri Aminah won the hafazan (memorisation) chapter one to 30 category in the women’s category.

Muhammad Qayyim took home RM15,000, an additional RM10,000 to perform the haj, gifts and certificates, while Putri Aminah received RM7,000 and an additional RM7,000 to perform the haj.

The National Quran Recital competition, which ran for six days, was officiated by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad on Feb 16, and involved 108 participants.