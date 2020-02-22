Penang fishermen urged to paint boat light blue

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang Fisheries Department today called on fishermen units and associations in the state to assist the local fishermen in painting their boats light blue as recommended by the Department of Fisheries of Malaysia (DOF).

Its director Noraisyah Abu Bakar said the introduction of different colours of boats for every state was a measure to identify the local fishermen and protect their fishing grounds from the encroachment by fishermen from other states as well as foreign fishing vessels.

“This regulation will take effect in 2022,” she told reporters after officiating the myKP Save Our Sea programme here today.

“When there is a lot of fish in Penang waters, which is an exclusive fishing grounds for our fishermen, it will attract fishermen from other states, even those from foreign countries,” she added.

Earlier in the programme, the department released two Green turtles into Teluk Kumbar waters.

Noraisyah said the three-year-old female turtles had been raised at Tunku Abdul Rahman Aquarium in Batu Maung.

“Last year, we released 3,912 turtles into our waters, with the majority of it was the Green turtles,” she said, adding that Kerachut beach, Teluk Kampi, Teluk Ketapang, Monkey Beach and Teluk Kumbar were among the turtles’ landing sites in the state. – BERNAMA