200 people from NGO coalition voice disgruntlement on government's performance

KUALA LUMPUR: ‘Gabungan Kuasa Rakyat’, a coalition of non-governmental organisations held a peaceful gathering of 200 people in Merdeka Square today to voice their disappointed at the ruling party’s performance.

They urged the government to fulfil a list of demands, or else dissolve Parliament within the next 100 days.

Its spokesman Nazrin Norani said the group gathered to voice their concern and disappointment towards the performance of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government.

Among their demands were for the current line-up of ministers to resign for their failure to manage the country

The NGOs urged the government to resolve the issues related to the increasing cost of living, and improve the welfare of the people who have been neglected.

Nazrin said they hoped for the government to come up with realistic action plans for the youths.

“If they fail to fulfil our demands, then they should dissolve Parliament and let the people choose who they want to lead the country.

“New faces are needed in the political scene. We have a lot of talent with potential to become good leaders. Why do we need to choose among the same ‘old faces’?

“The capabilities of these ‘old faces’ are on full display. I was in Form Four when Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim began fighting. Now my child is in Form Four and the same thing is happening,” he told reporters after the gathering this afternoon.

Last night, the PH Presidential council made an unanimous decision to allow Dr Mahathir, who is PH chairman, to continue as Prime Minister. However, the prime minister also confirmed that no date was fixed for the transition of power and that this would be done after the completion of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) meeting in November.

The New Straits Times front page yesterday reported of the possibility of Dr Mahathir having laid out an ultimatum to the six top leaders of the PH coalition during a pre-presidential council meeting last night.

This was done by Dr Mahathir on the heels of detractors calling him to step down as prime minister.

The NST report said the 94-year-old leader had probably wanted to “seal the deal” that might see him remain in office, as sources said that Dr Mahathir has secured a two-thirds majority support in the Dewan Rakyat.

This, the sources said, was significant as having such considerable support might mean having the power to jolt naysayers with an ultimatum; that is, the discretion to form a unity government should they disagree with him.

Talk of a proposed unity government has dominated discussions on local politics lately. It involves a supposed alliance being formed between leaders from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, which is from PH, and opposition parties Umno and Pas.

Meanwhile, Nazrin said that Gabungan Kuasa Rakyat does not care who forms the government.

“Whether the current government continues to lead the country or the opposition takes over and form a new government, it doesn’t matter. We want a government to care about the people. At least listen to us before they make a decision. We will continue to represent the people, send out their voices,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dang Wangi deputy district police Superintendent Naazron Abdul Yusof said 200 participants turned up at the peaceful gathering.

“The group obtained police permit and adhered to all terms and conditions. Everything went smoothly without any untoward incident,” he said when met at Merdeka Square.

He said 172 policemen were deployed to control traffic and security at the venue.