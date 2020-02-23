'I wasted 500g of food on first day'

Malaysians should make ‘Eat Smart, Save Food’away of life because not only can we save money but also stop wasting precious food. (WIKIMEDIA COMMONS/FOR ILLUSTRATION PURPOSES ONLY)

KUALA LUMPUR: When students of Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) first approached her community for the Eat Smart, Save Food programme, Norimah Mohamad had no idea what food waste management was about.

“Unlike solid waste management, I was unfamiliar with food waste management but I was curious about it.

“Together with several residents, we decided to give it a try,” she said.

Norimah, who is the Sri Kota Flat residents’ association chairman, said participants were briefed on the programme.

Norimah said on her first day of joining the programme, she had wasted about 500g of food.

“To my surprise, I had wasted about 500g of food (per day) without realising it. Just imagine what a month’s total would be,” she said.

Since joining it, Norimah plans her shopping list and draws up weekly meal plans, which help her buy only what is needed and ensure she cooks her meals more systematically.

“If there are leftovers, I keep them in the fridge and re-heat or improvise it for the next meal,” she said.

Norimah Mohamad

Norimah said it was not easy to do at first, but after a few months the participants became used to it.

She said the programme organiser would collect their diaries to monitor their progress periodically.

Norimah said getting residents’ participation was the biggest hurdle in the initial stages.

“Our committee gave out pamphlets and explained the programme to every household to persuade them, but at the time, there weren’t many takers.

“Among the reasons given included being too busy, not interested or that they ‘would think about it first’,” Norimah said, adding that some participants dropped out of the programme.

Norimah, however, believed that the participants would continue to reduce their food waste even after the project ends.

“At the same time, we will continue to engage others to embrace the project.”

Norimah said her community was thankful to be chosen for the programme.

“I believe Malaysians should make ‘Eat Smart, Save Food’ a way of life because not only can we save money but also stop wasting precious food.”