Another Covid-19 patient discharged

KUALA LUMPUR: Another Covid-19 patient has fully recovered bringing the total number of patients discharged to 18.

Health Ministry director-general Datuk Noor Hisham Abdullah said the 40-year-old patient was admitted on Feb 5 and received treatment at the Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital in Alor Setar.

“One more patient has fully recovered and has been discharged well on Feb 22, (Saturday).

“She is Case 13, a 40-year-old female, Malaysian.

“In total, 18 confirmed Covid-19 cases have fully recovered and discharged, with four cases still receiving treatment in hospitals and are in stable conditions,” he said in a statement today.

As of today, Dr Noor Hisham said there is a total of 22 confirmed Covid-19 cases in Malaysia and the majority of the cases were imported (cases with histories of travel or living overseas).

"The remaining two cases were amongst family members of one of the confirmed imported Covid-19 case, who is a Malaysian," he said.

He added that the ministry has been strengthening its Covid-19 surveillance system to detect local cases in the country.

“This surveillance system utilises the same principles as the Influenza Surveillance System, such as through the detection of severe acute respiratory infection (SARI) and influenza-like illness (ILI) cases that meet the set criteria at the level of selected hospitals and health clinics respectively.

“Strengthening detection amongst SARI cases was initiated on Feb 12. Since then, no samples have been found to be positive for Covid-19 out of those obtained and tested through the surveillance system,” he said while adding that the move to strengthen for detection amongst ILI cases was initiated on Feb 22.

The death toll from the outbreak which started in the Hubei province in China now stands at 2,346, while the number of cases now stood at 64,084.