Post-2020 Vision statement to include inclusivity, sustainability, digital economy

PUTRAJAYA: The “Draft 0” of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) Post-2020 Vision statement has included elements of inclusivity, sustainability and digital economy, in preparation for the maturity of the Bogor Goals by the end of the year.

Senior Officials Meeting (SOM) chairman Hairil Yahri Yaacob said there was a strong consensus among delegates for the elements to be included so that member economies could keep up with the global landscape.

“During the session two days ago (Thursday), we came up with Draft 0, which has basic elements, to get the ball rolling and allow economies to share their input.

“The Post-2020 Vision statement draft was prepared based on proposals by the Apec Vision Group, and was well received.

“So between now and SOM 2, delegates will share their comments and thoughts. We are hoping to get a more refined version of the draft by then,” he said after the closing of SOM 1 here yesterday.

Hairil, who is the International Trade and Industry Ministry’s deputy secretary-general (international trade), said the completed draft statement would be presented to ministers and leaders during the Apec 2020 Summit in November.

He had said that Malaysia, as this year’s Apec host, had been tasked with preparing the vision statement, and had expected the draft to be finalised by SOM 3 in August.

SOM 1, which kicked off on Feb 3, had 102 meetings, workshops, field trips and activities.

It saw the participation of more than 2,000 delegates from 21 member economies.

Hairil said senior officials were satisfied with the progress and work plan for Apec this year, and believed that all items in the work plan would be achieved.

“We held a number of key meetings. One of them was the symposium on Gender Mainstreaming and Women Empowerment to Fight Corruption.

“There was also the Multi-Stakeholder Dialogue on Feb 19, where delegates gave their views and ideas on what Apec should do moving forward.”

SOM 2, he added, would be held from April 8 to 21 in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah, chaired by International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Darell Leiking.

Apec Secretariat executive director Tan Sri Rebecca Fatima Sta Maria said senior officials who attended the meeting extended their appreciation to Malaysia as the host.

“The Malaysian team is working hard to ensure that they are on track to deliver Apec’s key messages.”

Hairil said organisers had worked with the Health Ministry to ensure that delegates’ health and safety were well taken care of in light of the Covid-19 outbreak.

“We arranged for remote participation for economies that could not attend, and provided thermometers, sanitisers and face marks, as well as set up health centres at meeting venues.”

He said the health working group meeting discussed the outbreak and stressed that Apec economies should work together to face the problem.

“The outbreak has impacted the economy, so it was dicussed during the meeting.

“There were engagements with experts from the World Health Organisation.”

He said the delegation from China was unable to attend SOM 1, but participated in the video conference.