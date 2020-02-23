Sabah vocational students win best research paper in Manila

KOTA KINABALU: The Keningau Vocational College stood out at an international conference after its students won best research paper at the International Conference on Arts, Education, and Business (ICAEB), recently.

Ryan Derrick Siggoh and Nur Syuhadah Aieza received their certificates of recognition for a joint research at the ICAEB which was held in Manila, Philippines, on Feb 20.

Their research entitled "Analyzing the Effects of Visual and Verbal Stimuli in Students’ Production of Written Narratives" explores the role of using visuals in language learning.

They were assisted by their teachers Dr Sirhajwan Idek, Ibrahim Ismail and Mary Gorette Valintine.

Sirhajwan, who is the college's head of research and innovation, said the research is aimed at examining which stimulus is more effective in triggering students' speaking and thinking skills, visual or verbal.

"This research showed that visuals worked better for novice learners... Based on the review of the selected panel, the paper was awarded with best research paper at the conference.

"This award shows our students especially those from vocational backgrounds are able to become young researchers who can contribute to the advancement of knowledge and innovation," he said, adding the research paper will be published in a journal soon.

Both Ryan and Nur Syuhada are 19 years old and hail from Keningau. It was their first time going abroad and competing at an international level.

By doing research, Ryan said it gives him the opportunity to improve his English language skills and put the skills he learnt from his programme - electrical technology- into practice as he is able to explore different types of visuals.

Nur Syuhada, who studies early childhood education, noted her involvement in this project made her feel more confident to express her own ideas, adding she is able to understand the different approaches in teaching language.

Keningau Vocational College seeks to promote research publication and presentation as a whole school practice among teachers and students.

The college has taken part in many conferences across the world namely United Kingdom, Italy, France, United Arab Emirates, South Korea, Indonesia, Brunei, Thailand and Singapore.

The institute has also managed to publish some of their past studies in international journals.