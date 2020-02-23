Eco World Foundation rewards last year's UPSR, PT3 top scorers

GEORGE TOWN: Nearly 50 top scorers in last year’s UPSR and PT3 examinations, from the northern region, were feted by Eco World Foundation during its 2019 Excellence Awards Ceremony today.

The top achievers were those under the Eco World Foundation’s Students Aid Programme (SAP).

Today’s ceremony was the fourth of four such ceremonies scheduled for this year, held in the southern, eastern (Sabah), central and northern zones.

Eco World Foundation chairman Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye commended the efforts and focus invested by the 32 UPSR students and 16 PT3 students from Penang, Perlis and Kedah, which resulted in their excellent performance.

A total of six UPSR and four PT3 students received awards in the Excellence Awards category; 20 UPSR and four PT3 students received awards in the Outstanding Awards category; and six UPSR and eight PT3 students received awards in the Most Improved Awards category.

The UPSR students received a Malay-English dictionary each and copies of a motivational book titled “A+B=C Attitude + Behaviour = Character” along with cash prizes of RM300, RM200 and RM150, according to the categories.

The PT3 students received cash prizes of RM500, RM400 and RM250, according to the categories.

“The UPSR and PT3 Excellence Awards are held annually to reward and recognise the students for working hard to overcome the odds and excel in their UPSR and PT3 exams.

“We are proud of their achievements, and this spurs Eco World Foundation further in its commitment to providing access to education for those in need,” said Lee.

Lee also said that the main focus of the Eco World Foundation was to render assistance to students in need and provide them the opportunity of a brighter future regardless of race or creed.

The SAP provides financial assistance to 3,000 underprivileged primary, secondary and tertiary students yearly, in hopes of assisting them to achieve their full academic potential.

The programme takes a holistic approach in providing for each student’s educational needs, from equipping them for the new school year and arranging meals in schools, to paying their school and tuition fees.

Students from primary and secondary school levels receive financial assistance of between RM1,000 to RM1,500 per year, whereas tertiary level students receive between RM5,000 to RM20,000, depending on their courses.

According to Lee, through the SAP, Eco World Foundation has so far helped 67 students pursue tertiary education.

Some 36 of the tertiary level students have graduated with degrees from institutions of higher learning and have joined the workforce while the remaining 31 students are currently pursuing their studies in local universities.

“Education is the most important form of investment. By investing in our children, we are investing in the future.

“To me, the Eco World Foundation is a passion project and it is my hope that we will be able to empower more children through education,” he added.

As part of the SAP, the Eco World Foundation also provides motivation and support to both students and their parents.

UPSR Motivational Camps are organised for students to prepare themselves mentally for their examinations.

Parents are invited to attend dialogue sessions to help them cope with the stress of raising a family and learn to encourage their children in their pursuit of education.

At these sessions, parents also have the opportunity to provide suggestions to fine-tune Eco World Foundation’s programme.

Lee said it was important to get the buy-in of parents to ensure the success of the SAP.

“Parents are instrumental in a child’s development, and if we have their support, we are confident that we will be able to mould the children into future leaders,” he said.