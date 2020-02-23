Discipline needed to tackle food waste, says CAP

GEORGE TOWN: A deep sense of discipline among Malaysians is needed to tackle the issue of food waste, the Consumers’ Association of Penang (CAP) said today.

CAP education officer N.V. Subbarow said according to statistics, in Penang, some 2,000 tonnes of solid waste were collected daily.

He said, of the total, 40 per cent or 80,000 kg comprised food waste.

“About 10 per cent from here is edible or consumable food. That means we are sending 80,000 kg of consumable food daily to landfills.

“This amount will increase during festivals,” he told the New Straits Times in commenting on the English daily’s front page report today headlined “How to cut food waste by 40 per cent and save RM4 billion”.

It was reported that Malaysians discard 16,000 tonnes of food, which could feed 12 million people a day, daily.

Experts believed that to tackle the problem, people must first change their mindset.

Tsukuba University Policy and Planning Sciences Division Associate Professor Dr Naoko Kaida said the figures from the Solid Waste Management and Public Cleansing Corporation (SWCorp) were alarming.

Subbarow, who concurred with Kaida, said on CAP’s part, it organised a "Don't Waste Food" programme during the recent three-day Thaipusam festival.

“In the past, it is normal to see half-eaten food everywhere throughout the celebration as more than 100 stalls gave away free food.

“Sadly, the takers did not respect the free food. They only ate half of the portion and threw away the rest.

“Some of the food stalls owners agreed with CAP’s campaign this year and they decided to serve smaller portions compared to previous years," he said, adding that they managed to reduce food wastage by 30 per cent.