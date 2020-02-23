Bersatu meeting ends, speculation rife of 'big announcement'

PETALING JAYA: Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s (Bersatu) Supreme Council meeting has ended after six hours, fueling speculation of a big announcement that will make a big impact on the Pakatan Harapan (PH) administration.

At 2.55pm today, proceedings ended and a while later Prime Minister and Bersatu chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad was seen leaving the meeting at the party headquarters without speaking to the press.

Earlier, Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu was the first to walk out followed by Dr Mahathir, Simpang Renggam MP Dr Maszlee Malik and Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof.

The situation is fueling speculation, which has now reached fever pitch among politicos and the media fraternity.

About 30 reporters are still waiting at the lobby of the party headquarters in Petaling Jaya.

The meeting is being held after the highly anticipated PH Presidential Council meeting Friday night, in which Dr Mahathir announced to the media that he would be given the onus to determine the transition of power date.