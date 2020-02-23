Motorcade of 20 vehicles enters Istana Negara

KUALA LUMPUR: A motorcade of about 20 vehicles, accompanied by traffic police, was seen entering Istana Negara here at 5.30pm today.

The New Straits Times, however, cannot confirm that the motorcade is conveying political delegates, led by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, to the palace.

Instead of using the main entrance, the motorcade – comprising Proton Perdanas and Toyota Alphards – entered the palace grounds through another ingress.

Dr Mahathir is expected to seek an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah over new political developments in the country.

It is learnt that the King, who had earlier graced a golf tournament in Shah Alam, arrived at the palace via helicopter at 4.30pm.

Earlier today, Dr Mahathir, who is also chairman of Pakatan Harapan and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), chaired a special meeting at Bersatu’s party headquarters at the Yayasan Selangor building.