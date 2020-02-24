Situation in KL peaceful, under control

KUALA LUMPUR: The situation in the federal capital remains peaceful and under control, assured the police.

This was despite the uncertainty brought about by the resignation of Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and the political turmoil brought about by a split in the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition, as well as rumours being spread that its not safe in the city.

Kuala Lumpur Police Chief Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim said police would continue to monitor the situation and will ensure that peace is maintained in the federal capital.

“In relation to this, the Kuala Lumpur Police Contingent advises members of the public to respect the laws and the democratic process in the country”, he said in a statement, today.

Mazlan is also hopeful that political party supporters and members of the public would cooperate in not creating any speculation, provocation or spreading information that wasn't true.

"Reports which are not true refer to matters associated with ethnic and religious sensitivities which could undermine public order and harmony,” he said.

Police will not compromise in taking necessary strict action according to existing legal provisions against any quarters found to threaten public order.

Members of the public who have any information or questions can contact the Kuala Lumpur Police at 03-21159999 or any other police stations.