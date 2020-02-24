MCA, MIC ready to face any outcome

KUALA LUMPUR: MCA is ready to accept any decision made by Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah following the latest political development.

Its president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong said what had happened since Sunday was unexpected.

“For me, we will oblige to follow whatever the Yang di-Pertuan Agong has decided. Now the situation is not under our control, so it is up to the Palace.

“If it is fated that a snap general election be called, we will face it,” he said when met at Menara Dato Onn, here, today.

For MIC president Datuk M Saravanan, he described things were leaning towards the reformation of the government scheduled to happen soon.

He said Barisan Nasional (BN) had the number of seats and all members of parliament were ready to be called to Istana Negara, referring to the new alliance expected to be announced by the BN chairman.

On whether Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) had withdrawn from the new alliance, Saravanan said there was no official information on the matter so far.

“I have not heard any official announcement from GPS,” he said.