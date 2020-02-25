Carry on the work guys, Hannah Yeoh tells civil servants

KUALA LUMPUR: Hannah Yeoh urged civil servants to continue shouldering the "amanah" of the people following the dissolution of the Cabinet and all administration officers and staff.

" I know now that Putrajaya has many excellent dedicated civil servants. Carry on the work guys!" said the former deputy minister of Women, Family and Community Development.

"Tonight I cease to be the deputy minister . The burden I carry especially for children I can lay it down tonight as it is no longer mine to carry. This season comes to an end. For now," she said.

She added that the ministry was in good hands because of "lovely civil servants".

"I am relieved because we have just completed our retreat with new direction, roadmap and area of focus. You have the vision, now run with it."