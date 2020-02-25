Dr Wan Azizah makes an emotional, tearful exit

KUALA LUMPUR: It was an emotional day for former Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail as she bid a tearful goodbye on her last day in office.

A video recording posted on her Instagram @drwanazizah showed her shaking hands with staff and wishing them well.

“Before I make my move, I would like to extend my appreciation to all who had served the country while I was in the office,” she said.

“I really appreciate their services and good deeds,” she added.

During her tenure as Minister Of Women's Affairs And Family Development, Dr Wan Azizah had raised issues such as the need to have a database to address women security issues, curbing of child pornography in the country, and paying tribute to women whistle-blowers.

The NST in December last year had reported that one of the many plans she had in the pipeline this year was to help childless couples to withdraw from their Employees Provident Fund (EPF) to pay for invitro fertilisation (IVF) procedures.

Other measures to help the women community include EPF schemes for housewives, and return-to-work wage incentives for women aged between 30 and 50 who had stopped working for a year or more.

In addition, the government has allocated RM10 million for women athlete development under the 2020 Budget.

Dr Wan Azizah had also revealed the government’s plan to implement a national cybersecurity strategy that include tackling cybercrimes.

She also stressed that the government would continue its fight against graft, promising to “continue to instil integrity and honesty in our country”.