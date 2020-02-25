Poor response to call for protest

KUALA LUMPUR: Only about 80 people were spotted at 8pm tonight at Dataran Merdeka, the venue of a protest called to voice displeasure over the country’s ongoing political turmoil.

Several individuals believed to represent non-governmental organisations and student groups made their speeches at the rally, dubbed 'Demokrasi Mati, Ayuh Turun ke Jalan’ (Democracy is Dead, Lets Take to the Streets'.

Enforcement officers from Kuala Lumpur City Hall and police personnel were at the location to monitor the situation.