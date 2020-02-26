75 more Msians in Wuhan coming home

Bernama

KUALA LUMPUR: The second mission to bring back 75 Malaysian citizens and their families who have been stranded in Wuhan, China following the Covid-19 outbreak in the republic will go ahead as planned, despite the current political situation in the country.

A National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) spokesman said the Malaysians would be flown from Wuhan via a special AirAsia flight, which is expected to arrive today at 6am.

Earlier, former deputy prime minister Datuk Seri Dr Azizah Wan Ismail said the Foreign Ministry and Nadma, in collaboration with AirAsia, were arranging for the second evacuation flight.

Wan Azizah said as per the first mission, upon arrival at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA), all passengers would undergo health screening at the Air Disaster Unit before being sent to the Higher Education Leadership Academy, where they would be monitored for 14 days.

In the first humanitarian aid mission carried out by the Malaysian government on Feb 4, 107 Malaysians stranded in Hubei province were flown home. They comprised 88 Malaysians and 19 non-citizens, who are their spouses and children.

Malaysian ambassador to China Raja Datuk Nushirwan Zainal Abidin said that preparations to bring home the Malaysians were going smoothly, with the embassy already having secured approval from the Chinese authorities for the mission.

“There are some minor issues left, but the advance team from the embassy is in discussions with local authorities.

“There was a small problem of drivers, who refused at the last minute to ferry the passengers. The passengers are now looking for replacements,” he said via WhatsApp.

He said only two embassy staff were going to Wuhan to aid the second mission, seeing that the advance team from the first mission had laid down the necessary groundwork for the upcoming mission.

He said the special flight was scheduled to depart from the Wuhan Tianhe International Airport at 1am today and will arrive at KLIA the same day. -Bernama