KUALA LUMPUR: Meet the “Guru of Modern Marketing” Professor Philip Kotler at the upcoming 2020 World Marketing Summit which will be held in Kuala Lumpur next week.

Organised by Universiti Kuala Lumpur, in collaboration with Philip Kotler Impact Inc, the summit will take place on March 2, 2020 at the Premiera Hotel, Kuala Lumpur.

Kotler will share his thoughts on how to responsibly embrace uncertainty in the market place with transformative ideas.

This is the second time UniKL is hosting the World Marketing event following the success of the World Marketing Forum in 2015.

The 2020 World Marketing Summit is entitled "Value Creation in Digital and Modern Marketing" and it brings together global and community leaders in the fields of marketing, business, academia, social and gender to ensure sustainable and responsible business growth.

To register, visit www.wmsmalaysia.unikl.edu.my