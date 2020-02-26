'Teacher makes student crawl, mother makes teacher crawl'

KUALA LUMPUR: A religious school teacher was allegedly forced to crawl around her classroom by the mother of one of her students, and Netizens are enraged after a video clip of the act made its way to social media.

The 2-minute-and-17-second video was uploaded by Facebook user, Asmadi As-Ad Dimasyiqi, on Tuesday morning has been shared for more than 36,000 times.

The accompanying caption read: “It’s rude, as parents, you have broken the hearts of every teacher in the world."

The user also urged the Education Department to take action.

The video started off with a the person recording, believed to be the mother of a student, walking into a classroom.

In the classroom were two teachers and a group of students.

One of the teachers then got down on her hands and knees and started to crawl around the classroom, followed by several students.

The person recording could be heard saying that there was no need for the students to crawl with the teacher, since they were already made to crawl yesterday.

From the conversation between the person recording and the other teacher in the classroom, it is believed that she was unhappy that her child was made to crawl in the classroom the day before.

This led to her coming to the school and in a show of unhappiness over what her child was made to endure, she wanted the teacher to crawl around the classroom.

The mother alleged that her child was hurt from what happened and had also expressed unwillingness to attend school.

It is however unclear why the teacher had made the students crawl around the classroom the previous day.

It is unknown where the incident took place but based on the students' uniform, it could have been a religious school.

The scene had enraged Netizens, with many taking the teacher's side.

Semangat Jebat said: “How rude of her to do that to a teacher. She should educate her child if she doesn’t intend her to get punished. To teach is to learn from punishment. Even anger doesn’t justify making a teacher crawl. A teacher has a reputation and a standard to uphold. In fact, they’re like our parents. How can one have the heart to be so uncivilised?”

Another user said: “If you feel that you are better than the teacher, educate them at home, no need to send them to school. If it’s true that the teacher has done a mistake, things can be solved in a better way, these are the challenges faced by teachers now, sad.”

Haniem Hasmadi said: “This kind of parents are sickening, nowadays many parents listen to their kids, eventhough they are not sure if their kids are telling the truth, we shouldn’t listen only to our kids, there must be a reason the teacher punished them, teach your kids at home and don’t embarrass yourself like this.”