Leave it to the discretion of the King, says Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim was asked today if he was confident Pakatan Harapan (PH) had the numbers to form a new government.

"If not, we would not be here today," was his reply.

Anwar was speaking at a press conference at the PKR headquarters today, in which it was announced that he was the PH's candidate of choice for the post of Prime Minister.

"On the issue of numbers, we have now surrendered it to the discretion of the King. It is completely improper, impolite to discuss that question because only the Agong is privy to that matter," the PKR president said.

Anwar also urged everyone to accept and respect the decision which would be announced by the King.

Earlier, it was announced that PKR, DAP and Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) nominated Anwar as the PM candidate for the PH coalition.

The decision was reached by the coalition's presidential council.