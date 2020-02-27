'Five to six hours to detect virus'

KUALA LUMPUR: IT takes only five to six hours for the Institute of Medical Research (IMR) to detect the presence of the Covid-19 virus in a patient.

Dr Ravindran Thayan, IMR’s Head of Virology Unit in the Infectious Diseases Research Centre, said the institute had always been ready to handle virus diagnostics prior to the emergence of Covid-19.

He said IMR had run numerous drills to train and prepare its staff for any eventuality.

“From these drills, we have come up with a detection system for novel viruses. We have an estimate of five to six hours before obtaining the final results,” he said at the IMR headquarters here yesterday.

He cited an example of the country’s first Covid-19 case, in the form of a male tourist who arrived in Malaysia from Singapore and was hospitalised in Johor after being suspected of carrying the virus.

Dr Ravindran said that upon being told that the patient’s sample would be sent to the IMR, his department stayed in close communication with the diagnostic laboratory in Johor.

“We were confident that our allies there knew what to do. We trained a total of 12 hospitals and five public health laboratories across the country to handle such cases.

“The guidelines we had in place were the same as those announced by the World Health Organisation two weeks later.”

The IMR, based in Jalan Pahang, Kuala Lumpur, is the biomedical research arm of the Health Ministry.

Its research work, among others, is geared towards advancing scientific knowledge and understanding as well as to enable informed decision-making and formulation of effective preventive and control programmes and activities.

It has 700 staff. The Virology Unit has 58 medical personnel.

The IMR has been at the forefront of Malaysia’s efforts to curb the Covid-19 outbreak, and has gained acclaim for its efficient detection of the coronavirus.

Asked on the criteria to discharge a Covid-19 patient, Dr Ravindran said the patient would have to be fully healthy before they are allowed home.

“We collect patients’ clinical samples (throat and nose swabs) daily.

“We then report the samples’ diagnosis results to the Health Ministry, the Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre and the hospitals which submitted the samples within 24 hours.

“The virus must no longer be present in their samples. Even if they have a fever with no virus, they are not allowed to be discharged. We believe those infected with the virus become immune to it once they have recovered.”

Dr Ravindran said the facility would ideally test a maximum of 18 samples daily so as not to overwhelm the medical officers.

“However, we do test more in emergencies, as the Real-Time transcriptase polymerase chain reaction test can analyse up to 96 samples per cycle.”

He added that two to three officers are in charge of diagnosing the virus daily.

“Up to today, we have received over 1,900 samples in total.”