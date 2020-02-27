French tourist dies in fall at Bukit Tabur in Ampang Jaya

KUALA LUMPUR: A tourist from France who was hiking on Bukit Tabur in Taman Melawati, Ampang Jaya here, slipped and fell to his death on Wednesday.

Martin Simon Nathan, 29, was on an excursion at the popular tourist attraction with his girlfriend when the incident occurred at about 2.30pm, one hour after they began their hike.

Nathan died at the scene from severe head injuries.

Ampang Jaya police chief Assistant Commissioner Noor Azmi Yusoff said police were alerted to the case at 4pm and despatched a team of 68 Fire and Rescue personnel and police to the scene. They were aided in their search and rescue (SAR) operation by members of the Forestry Department and non-governmental organisation Bencana Rescue Malaysia.

"The victim was found unconscious at 6.45pm. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“An initial investigation found no criminal element in this case,” Noor Azmi added.

Meanwhile, Selangor Fire and Rescue Department director Norazam Khamis said that steep terrain and darkness hampered efforts to transport the body from the location to an ambulance at the foot of the mountain.

He said the remains were finally brought down at 10.35pm and were sent to the Forensic Unit of the Ampang Hospital for a post-mortem.