Queen greets press members outside palace gate

KUALA LUMPUR: The Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah cheerfully greeted media personnel who ran towards her car at Gate 2 of Istana Negara, as she was making her way inside at about 2.20pm.

The queen who is known for her generosity and hospitality wound down her car window to wave at press members gathered around the car, anticipating for her to say something about the ongoing political uncertainties.

However, the Queen who was clad in a pastel coloured (Off white/vanilla) head scarf, accompanied by another female companion, was heard telling the lady: "Rasa macam Paparazzi pula..." (feels like they're the paparazzi).

They both shared a light moment together before the gate barrier opened and the car proceeded into the palace.

It is learnt that the queen had left the palace early in the morning to attend an event in Kuala Lumpur.