Special allowance for Covid-19 government frontliners

PUTRAJAYA: Government staff directly involved in containment efforts of the Covid-19 outbreak will be eligible for a special monthly critical allowance.

Medical doctors and other medical personnel will receive an allowance RM400.

Immigration Department and related front line staff will be entitled to an allowance of RM200.

This will commence February 2020 until the end of the outbreak.

Interim Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad announced this as part of the 2020 Economic Stimulus Package which involves an injection of RM20 billion to mitigate the impact of the Covid-19 outbreak.