Special allowance honours healthcare frontliners

KUALA LUMPUR: The special monthly critical allowance allocated for government doctors and medical personnel under the 2020 Economic Stimulus Package is a kind gesture from the government in recognising the good work done by Covid-19 frontliners.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the announcement was just rewards for those who had been working hard in containing Covid-19 in the country.

“The special allowance serves to honour the sacrifice and work done by them,” he said in a Facebook post.

“We hope our medical frontliners will be more motivated in their efforts to care for the rakyat’s health,” he added.

Under the stimulus package, medical doctors and other medical personnel directly involved in containment efforts of the Covid-19 outbreak will receive an allowance of RM400 monthly from this month until the end of the outbreak.