Improper for Dr M to override Agong's decree, says Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has challenged the powers of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong by announcing March 2 as the date to determine which party has a “distinct majority” to form the government, says PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Anwar said it was inappropriate for Dr Mahathir, who is also the interim prime minister, to do so as the power to elect a prime minister lies with the King under Article 40(2)(a) of the Federal Constitution.

Anwar said this in a statement after chairing the Pakatan Harapan (PH) presidential council meeting tonight.

“The PH presidential council was also of the opinion that it was improper for the interim prime minister to override the King's decree in this matter.

“In fact, the interim prime minister’s announcement in calling for (an early) Parliament sitting to choose a prime minister is akin to challenging the Agong’s powers and rights.

“The public is aware that the Agong is scheduled to meet with the Council of Malay Rulers to discuss this.

“The PH presidential council urges all quarters to respect the Agong’s discretion in this matter,” he said.

Earlier today, Dr Mahathir told reporters at a press conference that the Dewan Rakyat would convene a special session on March 2 to decide which candidate commands the majority support from MPs.

Dr Mahathir said the session was called after the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah could not determine who commands the "distinct majority" among federal lawmakers.