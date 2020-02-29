Sabah expands travel ban to South Korea

KOTA KINABALU: The state government has banned South Korea nationals from entering the state in view of the Covid-19 spike in the north Asian nation.

A statement issued by the Sabah state secretary today stated the travel restriction covers all points of entry by air, sea, and land from March 1 onward.

It said incoming flights from South Korea to Sabah carrying Malaysian passengers would still be allowed to enter the state. This also applies to South Koreans and non-South Koreans arriving by non-direct flights from South Korea as well as all outgoing flights from Sabah to South Korea.

However, foreigners and Malaysian citizens, who are non-residents of Sabah and with recent travel history to South Korea within the last 14 days, will not be allowed to enter the state.

"Any Sabahans, Sabah permanent residents and Sabah residents under work pass, student pass, long term social visit pass or any exemption order returning from South Korea are subjected to a compulsory 14 days home quarantine.

"All transit passengers originating from or through South Korea will not be allowed entry to Sabah," said a statement from the state government.

It also advised South Koreans, who are still in Sabah, to depart or return to their country before expiry of their visa.

"Should the visa expire, only one visa extension to a maximum seven days may be granted," it stated.