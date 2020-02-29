Second Malaysian batch from Wuhan test negative for Covid-19

PUTRAJAYA: All 66 Malaysians and their non-citizen family members who were flown home from Wuhan, China, on Feb 25 have tested negative for Covid-19.

Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the 66 - comprising of 46 Malaysian citizens and 20 of their non-citizen family members - were in good health.

“They are at the monitoring centre at the Higher Education Leadership Academy (AKEPT).

“They passed their health screening. They will, however, remain in AKEPT for health monitoring purposes for 14 days, starting from Feb 26 until March 11,” he said at the Covid-19 press briefing at Health Ministry here today.

They were part of the second humanitarian aid mission carried out by the Malaysian government to bring home Malaysians and their families stranded in the Covid-19 stricken area.

In the first humanitarian aid mission carried out on Feb 4, 107 stranded in Hubei province were flown home. They comprised 88 Malaysians and 19 non-citizens, who were their spouses and children.